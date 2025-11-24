Pollard rushed the ball 11 times for 20 yards in Sunday's 30-24 loss to Seattle. He added four receptions on five targets for 21 yards.

Pollard continued to work as Tennessee's lead back, totaling 15 touches compared to seven for Tyjae Spears. He wasn't particularly effective as either a pass catcher or rusher, and he's now been held below 50 yards from scrimmage in consecutive games. The lone positive for Pollard has been his increased involvement as a pass catcher, as he's combined to record seven catches in his last two matchups.