Pollard rushed the ball 14 times for 64 yards in Sunday's 26-0 loss to the Texans. He added three receptions for 12 yards.

Pollard had moments of effectiveness, recording his first rush of at least 20 yards with a gain of 21 early in the second quarter. He also had a decent chunk run of 11 yards one quarter later to reach at least 60 rushing yards for the third time in four games this season. While Pollard has played relatively well, the Tennessee offense is so ineffective that it's hard for any skill-position player to maintain consistent fantasy value.