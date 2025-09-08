Pollard rushed the ball 18 times for 60 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Broncos. He added one reception on one target for 29 yards.

Pollard predictably dominated work out of the Tennessee backfield, accounting for 18 of the team's 21 rushing attempts. He was unable to find much room to run, as he managed a long gain of only nine yards on the ground while averaging just 3.3 yards per attempt with a lost fumble. Pollard's biggest impact of the game came on a 29-yard catch on Tennessee's first possession that ultimately set up a field goal. While his stat line wasn't particularly impressive, Pollard should have a very safe workload heading into a Week 2 matchup against the Rams.