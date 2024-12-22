Pollard (ankle) is expected tp play Sunday against the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Pollard has played in every game for the Titans this season despite dealing with lingering foot and/or ankle injuries for over a month. The 27-year-old has been in and out of practice for much of this time period, and he did not practice Wednesday or Thursday before logging a limited session Friday. Pollard is still listed as questionable, so his official availability will be revealed 90 minutes prior to kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.