Carter participated in the Titans' seven-on-seven drills during minicamp earlier this June, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Carter missed Tennessee's final five games with an ankle injury last season, but he appears to be back to full health this offseason. The rookie out of LSU played eight games in 2021 and he should be the Titans' starting fullback, while also contributing via special teams, heading into this coming season.