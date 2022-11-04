site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Tory Carter: Remains unavailable for Week 9
Carter (neck) has been ruled out for the Titans' Week 9 contest against the Chiefs, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Carter will be unavailable for a third consecutive game as he nurses a neck injury. Dontrell Hilliard and Hassan Haskins will continue to see slightly increased workloads in his absence.
