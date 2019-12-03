Titans' Tramaine Brock: Lands in Tennessee
Brock was claimed off waivers by the Titans on Tuesday, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashvillel reports.
Brock played 72 defensive snaps during the Cardinals' blowout loss to the Rams on Sunday and was surprisingly waived by the team the following day, but he didn't make it through waivers unclaimed. The veteran cornerback provides immediate depth to Tennessee's secondary while Adoree' Jackson (knee) and LeShaun Sims (ankle) are dealing with injuries.
