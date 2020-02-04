Titans' Tramaine Brock: Late season addition
Brock recorded 13 tackles, two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss across four games for the Titans in 2019.
Brock made his debut with the Titans in Week 14 after playing the majority of the season in Arizona. He was pushed into an immediate role due to an injury-riddled Titans' secondary late in the campaign and helped lead the Titans to a playoff berth. The 32-year-old will enter the offseason as a free agent, and will likely be limited to a short-term deal.
