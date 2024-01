Avery (knee) was a full participant at the Titans' practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Avery missed the team's Week 17 loss to the Texans with a knee injury, but he now appears to be ready to go for Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars. The 26-year-old will be back in his role as a depth option at cornerback as Tennessee looks to spoil Jacksonville's playoff chances in Week 18.