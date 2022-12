Avery (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Avery is set to miss his second consecutive game due to a concussion. With Kristian Fulton (groin) also out for Sunday's matchup, the Titans will be shorthanded at corner. That could prove to be problematic in a matchup against Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.