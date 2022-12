Avery (concussion) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Avery will be forced to sit out with a concussion in Week 14 after playing a career-high 55 defensive snaps in Tennessee's loss at Philadelphia in Week 13. The Titans will be paper-thin at the cornerback position Sunday and should lean heavily on Terrance Mitchell and rookie second-rounder Roger McCreary.