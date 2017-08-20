Titans' Tre McBride: Improving case for roster spot
McBride caught four of five targets for a team-leading 73 yards Saturday against the Panthers in Week 2 of preseason.
McBride is on the roster bubble with Tennessee's addition of two wide receivers in the first three rounds of the draft and free agent Eric Decker, but he's making a case to snag a spot over veteran Harry Douglas. Douglas hauled in just a single six-yard pass on four targets in this one, and is rapidly losing ground to the 2015 seventh-rounder.
