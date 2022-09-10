site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Trenton Cannon: Elevated to active roster
The Titans have promoted Cannon to their active roster ahead of Sunday's Week 1 game against the Giants, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
According to Turron Davenport of ESPN.com, Cannon could potentially see some work at kick returner. Aside from that, he will slot in as the team's No. 5 running back on the depth chart.
