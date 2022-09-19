Cannon exited Monday's game against the Bills with a knee injury, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.
Cannon was injured while helping cover on the opening kickoff. He was able to walk off the field, but did so with the assistance of the training staff. While Cannon is out, Kyle Phillips will likely take over the team's kick return duties. Of potential greater concern with Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring) and Julius Chestnut (coach's decision) inactive, Derrick Henry and Hassan Haskins will be the team's only healthy running backs.