Cannon (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Bills, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Cannon suffered the knee injury while helping cover on the opening kickoff. He was able to walk off the field, but he did so with the assistance of the training staff. In his absence, wideout Kyle Phillips will likely take over the team's kick-return duties. However, of greater importance, Derrick Henry and Hassan Haskins will be the team's only healthy running backs as the team is already without Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring) and Julius Chestnut (coach's decision).