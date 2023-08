Gipson signed with the Titans on Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Gipson was cut by the Bears on Tuesday after being drafted by the team in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He recorded 70 tackles (40 solo), 10 sacks, five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over the past two seasons in Chicago. He'll provide depth at outside linebacker behind Harold Landry and Arden Key in Tennessee.