Wesco (shin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Wesco was a DNP in the first two practices of the week before returning to Friday's session in a limited capacity. Kevin Rader figures to get more snaps as the backup tight end behind Chigoziem Okonkwo if Wesco and/or Josh Whyle (knee) are unable to play Sunday.