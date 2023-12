Wesco played 25 of 71 snaps on offense and went without a target in Monday's 28-27 win over the Dolphins.

Wesco techically drew the start Sunday since he was on the field for the Titans' first offensive play, but he still finished a distant second to Chigoziem Okonkwo (48 snaps) in playing time among Tennessee tight ends. The 28-year-old could fall to third in the pecking order at tight end if Josh Whyle (knee) is able to make it back for Sunday's game against the Texans.