Wesco (shin) logged a full practice session Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Wesco missed Sunday's loss to Seattle due to a shin injury, and he was a limited participant in the first practice session of Week 17 prep Wednesday. However, the tight end was able to log a full practice session Thursday, putting him on track to suit up in Houston on Sunday. Even if that plays out, Wesco's role as a blocking specialist gives him very limited appeal in fantasy -- he's logged just one catch on three targets over 392 offensive snaps on the season.