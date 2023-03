The Titans have signed Wesco to a one-year deal, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

During the 2022 season, Wesco logged two catches for 26 yards in 14 games with the Bears. Now that he's with the Titans, the 2019 fourth-rounder will add depth to the team's tight end corps, which is currently led by Chigoziem Okonkwo, but given that Wesco has just eight catches over 54 career NFL games, the 27-year-old is off the fantasy radar.