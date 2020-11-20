Daniel has been promoted to the Titans' 53-man roster from the team's practice squad, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Daniel endured a disastrous Thursday night appearance against the Colts in Week 10, shanking one punt for a net of just 17 yards. On the subsequent offensive drive for Tennessee, Daniel had his punt blocked and recovered by Indianapolis' T.J. Carrie for a touchdown. With Brett Kern (wrist) remaining on IR, Daniel has been recalled for another opportunity despite a shaky Titans debut. He'll be the starting punter Sunday for a road trip to Baltimore.