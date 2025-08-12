The Titans signed Siemian to a contract Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Siemian will take the spot on the Titans' training camp roster vacated by Tim Boyle, who was released Monday. Siemian spent most of last season on the Titans' practice squad and last saw regular-season action in 2023 with the Jets, completing 56.2 percent of his passes for 724 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions while turning 11 carries into 40 yards across five games (three starts). Siemian will slot in as the third-string quarterback and will have two preseason games to compete against Brandon Allen for the backup job behind No. 1 overall pick Cameron Ward.