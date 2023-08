Wolff and Caleb Shudak are neck-and-neck in a camp competition at kicker ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the Bears, Joe Rexrode of The Athletic reports.

Wolff has connected on 46 of 51 field-goal attempts in training camp, while Shudak has made 40 of 44 tries. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Wolff has a stronger leg than the 5-foot-7, 177-pound Shudak, so if Wolff can continue to match Shudak's accuracy, the rookie out of Texas Tech could have the inside track on the starting job.