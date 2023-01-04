Burks (groin) was limited at practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Burks practiced fully Tuesday, so his addition to the Titans' injury report Wednesday is noteworthy and could be indicative of an in-practice setback. Thursday's final report will reveal whether Burks approaches Saturday night's game against the Jaguars with an injury designation of cleared for this weekend's AFC South title showdown.
More News
-
Titans' Treylon Burks: Garners 86 total yards in loss•
-
Titans' Treylon Burks: No catches in return•
-
Titans' Treylon Burks: Will return against Texans•
-
Titans' Treylon Burks: Tagged as questionable for Week 16•
-
Titans' Treylon Burks: Works at Wednesday's practice•
-
Titans' Treylon Burks: Gets full tag on practice estimate•