Burks returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session due to a personal matter, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Meanwhile, fellow starter DeAndre Hopkins, who is dealing with an ankle injury, wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice. Burks is in store for a big role in the Titans offense Sunday against the Chargers in any case, but if Hopkins is limited or out this weekend, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chris Moore would be next up for snaps and looks in the team's Week 2 WR corps.