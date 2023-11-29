Burks (concussion) was present for practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Burks' participation in Wednesday's session was his first since suffering a concussion Nov. 2 against the Steelers. The wideout will still need to pass through all the necessary steps in the NFL's concussion protocol in order to play Sunday against the Colts, but his return to the field in the Titans' first Week 13 practice is a big step in the right direction toward that.