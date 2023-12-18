Burks recorded three receptions on three targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Texans.

This marked Burks' third game back from a concussion, and he managed his highest raw snap count and percentage participation since returning. Though he saw only three targets, Burks delivered a pair of big plays of 37 and 20 yards to post his highest yardage total since Week 2 of the season. While DeAndre Hopkins will continue to dominate targets in the Tennessee offense, Burks should have the chance to step in as the second pass catcher to close the campaign.