Burks has been impressive in training camp in working along side DeAndre Hopkins Joe Rexrode of The Athletic. Burks says he's much more confident and in better shape ahead of his second season, USA Today reports.

Rexrode says Burks is giving daily "breakout season" vibes in camp. Burks battled asthma and conditioning issues while missing practices in the offseason in 2022, but has had a fully healthy camp this summer. He entered the offseason ready to be the No. 1 receiver, but has moved to the No. 2 role after the late July signing of DeAndre Hopkins. He could still have a breakout season as Hopkins could draw more of the defense's focus and open the field for Burks. Head coach Mike Vrabel has left the door open for some veterans to play in Saturday's preseason opener, but we'd expect Burks to sit out the contest.