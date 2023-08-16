Burks (leg) has been carted off the field at Wednesday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Burks appeared to injure his left leg, and wasn't able to place any weight on it as he boarded the cart to leave practice, per Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com. Davenport reports that Burks suffered the injury while connecting with quarterback Ryan Tannehill on a deep touchdown rep. The Titans will hope Burks can avoid a serious injury diagnosis, considering the integral role in the passing game he holds alongside DeAndre Hopkins. The 2022 first-round pick has logged a strong training camp and appears primed for a potential Year 2 breakout, making it particularly brutal timing if his injury is severe.