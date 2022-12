Burks (illness) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest in Philadelphia, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

After sitting out Thursday's practice due to an illness, Burks managed to log every rep Friday, paving the way for him to be available this weekend. He could find the going tough, though, against an Eagles defense that has allowed the second-lowest YPT (6.9) and catch rate (57.4 percent) to opposing wide receivers this season.