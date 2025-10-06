Burks (collarbone) was cleared for all football activities Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The problem for Burks is he's currently on season-ending injured reserve with the Titans after he was placed on IR prior to roster cutdowns back in August. If he's going to play this season, the Titans will need to cut him and allow him to seek an opportunity elsewhere. It's unclear if those discussions have taken place, but a change of scenery would likely be best for Burks at this point in his career.