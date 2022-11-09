Tennessee designated Burks (foot/toe) for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Burks will begin practicing Wednesday and has a 21-day window in which to be added back to the 53-man roster. Prior to landing on IR on Oct. 8, the rookie first-round pick recorded 10 catches for 129 yards (on 16 targets) in four games. Once the wideout is up to speed and ready for game action, he'll have an opportunity to reclaim a key role in the Tennessee passing attack.