Titans coach Brian Callahan said Wednesday that Burks (knee) is at about 80 percent strength and may be ready for Week 1, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

The 2022 first-round pick is finishing up his rehab from the ACL tear he suffered Week 6 last year, with a shot to be ready for the start of the final season of his rookie contract. Burks has averaged 2.0 catches for 25.9 yards in 27 career games, with just one touchdown among his 53 receptions, providing minimal reason for hope that he can live up to his draft status. He at least has some chance to earn playing time in Tennessee, where WR roles appear open for competition behind Calvin Ridley.