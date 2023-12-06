Coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday that he hopes to get more from Burks in Monday's game against the Dolphins, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Burks returned from a three-game absence for Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to Indianapolis, finishing without a target on nine snaps. He might take playing time away from fellow wide receivers Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chris Moore down the stretch, though Vrabel stopped short of saying that's definitely what will happen. The 2022 first-round pick has missed 12 of a possible 29 games in his career, averaging 2.4 catches for 33.3 yards with just one TD in 17 appearances.