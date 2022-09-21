Burks (ankle) is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.
The rookie wideout may have picked up a minor ankle injury during Monday's blowout loss to the Bills, but it sounds like he'll be able to practice in some capacity later this week. Burks caught four of six targets for 47 yards Monday night, making him one of the few bright spots in an otherwise ugly performance for the Titans. It remains to be seen if the solid showing leads to more playing time Week 3 against the Raiders, after Burks took 37 percent of snaps Week 1 and 45 percent in Week 2.