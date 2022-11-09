Burks (foot/toe) has been designated to return from IR by the Titans, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

With the move, Burks can begin practicing Wednesday and has a 21-day window in which to be activated by the Titans. Prior to landing on IR on Oct. 8, the 2022 first-rounder recorded 10 catches for 129 yards (on 16 targets) in four games. Once the rookie pass-catcher is up to speed and ready for game action, there will be an opportunity for Burks to claim a key role in the Titans offense alongside fellow wideout Robert Woods, a scenario that should give the 6-foot-2, 225-pounder an opportunity to carve out some fantasy utility in the weeks ahead.