Burks (concussion) was a non-participant for Tuesday's unofficial practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Burks has been in the concussion protocol since taking a hard fall near the end of a Week 9 road loss to the Steelers, missing the last two games. Considering he has yet to log any on-field work since then, there's no telling where he stands in his recovery from the head injury, but if he again stacks up DNPs during Week 12 prep, he'll be in danger of sitting out Sunday against the Panthers.