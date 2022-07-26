GM Jon Robinson noted Tuesday that Burks did well on conditioning tests ahead of training camp, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

That's an encouraging sign for Burks, who dealt with asthma and conditioning issues this offseason. Though it remains to be seen if he'll initially be limited at all during training camp practices, the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft is being counted on to help fill the voided created by the Titans' trade of last year's top pass catcher A.J. Brown. Assuming no setbacks of note, Burks figures to see his share of targets as a rookie, while working opposite veteran wideout Robert Woods, who continues to rebound from a knee injury.