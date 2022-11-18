Burks brought in seven of eight targets for 111 yards in the Titans' 27-17 win over the Packers on Thursday night.

The rookie's night was shaping up as fairly average from a yardage perspective before he hauled in a 51-yard grab down the left sideline against Jaire Alexander just before the two-minute warning to seal the game for the Titans. Thanks to that play, Burks led Tennessee in receptions, receiving yards and targets, and he's now drawn 14 targets over his first two games back from a stint on IR with foot and toe injuries. Burks' next opportunity to build on a solid rookie campaign comes in a Week 12 home matchup against the Bengals a week from Sunday.