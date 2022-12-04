site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Treylon Burks: Evaluated for concussion
Burks is being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's game against the Eagles, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Burks caught his only target for a 25-yard TD. In his absence, Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine are in line to lead the Titans' Week 13 wideout corps.
