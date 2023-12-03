Burks (concussion) is expected to play Sunday against the Colts, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Burks, who suffered a concussion Nov. 2, was listed as a full practice participant Thursday and Friday but approached the contest officially listed as questionable. However, it appears as though he's gained clearance to suit up Sunday, with the wideout's Week 13 status to be confirmed upon the posting of the Titans' inactives ahead of the team's 1:00 ET kickoff.