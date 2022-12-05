Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Burks (concussion) is feeling better, but they have to wait to see how he progresses through concussion protocol before determining the wideout's status for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Burks suffered a concussion after hauling in his only target for a 25-yard touchdown during Sunday's loss to the Eagles. Given Vrabel's comments, it looks like the rookie first-round pick will have a chance to clear protocols and play in Week 14, but fantasy managers likely won't know his official status until later in the week. If Burks is sidelined, Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine would be Tennessee's top two wideouts against Jacksonville.