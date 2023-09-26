Burks recorded one reception on six targets for five yards in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Browns.

The Titans couldn't get their offense moving at any point against the Browns, and Burks' stat line is an indication of their ineffectiveness. The only positive to take from the performance is that he finished one target shy of DeAndre Hopkins for the team lead. While Burks should continue to see opportunity moving forward, the Tennessee passing offense has been subpar through three weeks due to the subpar play of both Ryan Tannehill and the offensive line, which could continue to hold back his production.