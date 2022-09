Burks caught four of six targets for 47 yards in Monday's 41-7 loss to the Bills.

Nobody on Tennessee's offense had a game to write home about, but Burks at least managed to lead the team in targets and receiving yards. That usage is encouraging for the rookie first-round pick's role moving forward, and Burks should find it easier to get open in Week 3 against the Raiders, who are 0-2 just like the Titans.