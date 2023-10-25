Burks (knee) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Burks is thus set to rejoin the lineup after three missed games before the Titans went on bye Week 7. He won't have the best situation to put up numbers even if he faces no restrictions with his snap count, as Ryan Tannehill (ankle) appears set to miss at least Sunday's game. Head coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday that both Will Levis and Malik Willis should take snaps at quarterback this Sunday against the Falcons, which could prompt the Titans to lean even more heavily than usual on the ground game.