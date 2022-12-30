Burks secured four of eight targets for 66 yards and rushed once for 20 yards in the Titans' 27-13 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday night.

Burks paced the Titans in receiving yardage with the help of a 30-yard grab and checked in second in receptions and targets to Robert Woods. The rookie speedster worked well with spot starter Joshua Dobbs, and his resurgent performance was an especially welcome sight for fantasy managers following a blanking over 47 snaps against the Texans in Week 16. Burks should have a good chance of playing a prominent role in the critical Week 18 road battle versus the Jaguars that will decide the AFC South title.