Burks isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Tennessee's season opener against the Giants on Sunday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Burks suffered a minor wrist injury in the final week of the preseason, but he returned to the game not much later and ended up scoring a touchdown. While his extended playing time this preseason led to a lot of negative attention, Burks should get his chances sooner or later amidst an otherwise unimpressive Titans receiving corps. The team is counting on Robert Woods to bounce back from an ACL tear, with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine listed as the other starter on the depth chart. Burks could rotate with one of them, or both, even if he technically isn't a starter.