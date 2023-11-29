Burks is still working through concussion protocol, but head coach Mike Vrabel is hopeful the second-year wideout could return Sunday against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The 23-year-old wideout has missed three straight games due to a concussion suffered back on Nov. 2, and he previously missed Weeks 4-6 due to a knee sprain. In his five games of action this year, Burks has just eight receptions for 122 yards, but Tennessee's passing attack is also bottom five in the league in terms of passing yards. Fantasy managers should stay tuned to his practice status this week, but whenever the wideout is able to return he could benefit from a more downfield presence in the form of rookie signal caller Will Levis.