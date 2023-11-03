Coach Mike Vrabel relayed Friday that Burks is in the NFL's concussion protocol, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The report adds that the wideout -- who briefly lost consciousness before being carted off the field during Thursday's game against the Steelers -- has communicated via text that he's on his way into the Titans' facility Friday. While Burks appears to have avoided a major injury, at this stage his status for the team's No. 12 contest against the Buccaneers remains unclear.