Burks (undisclosed) exited Wednesday's practice early, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
It remains to be seen what caused the rookie wideout's early departure Wednesday, but until more information is available consider Burks day-to-day in advance of Saturday's preseason game against the Buccaneers.
